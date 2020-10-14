Mark Veach

January 3, 1958-October 10, 2020

SILVIS-Mark A. Veach, 62, of Silvis, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis.

Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services. Services will be held at a later date in Springfield, Illinois. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Mark was born January 3, 1958 in Springfield, IL, the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Missavage) Veach.

Mark worked at Horace Mann Insurance Company and for the State of Illinois in Springfield and was a hospital volunteer. In his earlier years, he was a CB operator and enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was a lifelong avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his sisters, Barb (Chuck) VanderLinden, Rock Island and Nancy Veach, Springfield; brother, Roger (Carole) Veach, Centennial, CO; a niece and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his cherished friend, Cindy Klunick.

