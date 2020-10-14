Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark Veach
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Mark Veach

January 3, 1958-October 10, 2020

SILVIS-Mark A. Veach, 62, of Silvis, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis.

Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services. Services will be held at a later date in Springfield, Illinois. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Mark was born January 3, 1958 in Springfield, IL, the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Missavage) Veach.

Mark worked at Horace Mann Insurance Company and for the State of Illinois in Springfield and was a hospital volunteer. In his earlier years, he was a CB operator and enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was a lifelong avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his sisters, Barb (Chuck) VanderLinden, Rock Island and Nancy Veach, Springfield; brother, Roger (Carole) Veach, Centennial, CO; a niece and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his cherished friend, Cindy Klunick.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.