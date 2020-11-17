Marlena Scavuzzo

June 13, 1950-November 14, 2020

MOLINE-On November 14th, 2020, Marlena Scavuzzo, 70, of Moline, passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice. She was surrounded by family and friends. Marlena was the daughter of Jeanne (Hartle) and Frank Scavuzzo. She was a teacher at Orion High School for 34 years. While there, she taught English, Ancient World History, and Journalism. She was also the newspaper and yearbook advisor, and won several awards in those roles. Marlena took several students on overseas trips, and was an avid traveler. Marlena was a wonderful scrapbooker and seamstress, and made doll clothes for charities. Marlena was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory is: sister Marcia Scavuzzo, brother Tom Sharp, brother Frank Scavuzzo (Susan), nephew Sam Scavuzzo, nephew Rudy Scavuzzo (Alana), niece Jaclyn (Jacob) Boraas, Goddaughter Marni Sholes, life long friend Jan Lewis. A celebration of her fantastic life will be at a later date. Marlena was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

