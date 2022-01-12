Marlene Minnaert

October 18, 1938-January 10, 2022

Marlene Marie Buysse, 83, of Atkinson, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. There will be a private Funeral Mass on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL. Service will be livestreamed at Vandemore Funeral Home's Facebook page. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel will be assisting the family. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Annawan Illinois or the Annawan Alba Fire Department.

Marlene Marie Buysse was born on Oct 18, 1938, in Atkinson, Illinois. She was the daughter of Russell & Gladys (Geuns) Buysse. She married the love of her life, Dean Minnaert, on Nov. 3, 1956. She lived most of her life on the family farm between Annawan & Atkinson. Dean & Marlene raised three sons, Jay (Julie DeFauw), Alan (Sylvia Herrera), and Kyle (Jill Stenzel). She also leaves behind grandchildren Jason Minnaert, Sophia Minnaert, Alex Minnaert, Mario Minnaert (Emily), Jeremy Hartsock, and Allie Schnowske, and great grandchildren Gaby Vesperman, Asa Schnowske, Summer Schnowske, and Ellie Minnaert. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and husband Dean.

Dean & Marlene also extended their hospitality to include foreign exchange students Javier & Gabriela Herrera from Costa Rica. Some of Dean & Marlene's favorite trips were to visit with their second family in Costa Rica. She also maintained close relationships with other AFS students Maria from Peru and Caroline from Australia.

Marlene was very committed to her many jobs. She worked for several years at the Chicago Stockyards Atkinson Market and the John Deere Store. She was also employed by Country Companies, Wyffels Hybrids, and Attorney William Stewart. She was a frequent volunteer with Festival of Trees, Sacred Heart Church in Annawan, AFS and FFA at Annawan HS, and supporter of the Princess Grace Foundation.

Marlene had a passion for the stock market as well as zooming up and down Route 6, 78, and Interstate 80. She enjoyed frequent visits to Von Maur where she would seek out a bargain. The grandchildren especially appreciated her colorful Easter hats every year. Marlene always made sure the dogs, cats, goats and alpacas on the farm had enough treats. A special congratulations to all who were Illinois Lottery winners as Marlene was probably one of the biggest contributors to the lottery pool. Every birthday, anniversary, or holiday card usually included multiple scratch off tickets.

As members of her family, we will always appreciate the family hallmarks of a great work ethic, a strong faith, a love for family, and serving the needs in the community.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hammond Henry Hospital for their amazing care and compassion during this difficult time.

Serenity Prayer

Lord grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

the courage to change the things I can,

and the wisdom to know the difference.

Toodaloo!