Marlene Minnaert
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
214 S State St
Atkinson, IL

Marlene Minnaert

October 18, 1938-January 10, 2022

Marlene Marie Buysse, 83, of Atkinson, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. There will be a private Funeral Mass on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL. Service will be livestreamed at Vandemore Funeral Home's Facebook page. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel will be assisting the family. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Annawan Illinois or the Annawan Alba Fire Department.

Marlene Marie Buysse was born on Oct 18, 1938, in Atkinson, Illinois. She was the daughter of Russell & Gladys (Geuns) Buysse. She married the love of her life, Dean Minnaert, on Nov. 3, 1956. She lived most of her life on the family farm between Annawan & Atkinson. Dean & Marlene raised three sons, Jay (Julie DeFauw), Alan (Sylvia Herrera), and Kyle (Jill Stenzel). She also leaves behind grandchildren Jason Minnaert, Sophia Minnaert, Alex Minnaert, Mario Minnaert (Emily), Jeremy Hartsock, and Allie Schnowske, and great grandchildren Gaby Vesperman, Asa Schnowske, Summer Schnowske, and Ellie Minnaert. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and husband Dean.

Dean & Marlene also extended their hospitality to include foreign exchange students Javier & Gabriela Herrera from Costa Rica. Some of Dean & Marlene's favorite trips were to visit with their second family in Costa Rica. She also maintained close relationships with other AFS students Maria from Peru and Caroline from Australia.

Marlene was very committed to her many jobs. She worked for several years at the Chicago Stockyards Atkinson Market and the John Deere Store. She was also employed by Country Companies, Wyffels Hybrids, and Attorney William Stewart. She was a frequent volunteer with Festival of Trees, Sacred Heart Church in Annawan, AFS and FFA at Annawan HS, and supporter of the Princess Grace Foundation.

Marlene had a passion for the stock market as well as zooming up and down Route 6, 78, and Interstate 80. She enjoyed frequent visits to Von Maur where she would seek out a bargain. The grandchildren especially appreciated her colorful Easter hats every year. Marlene always made sure the dogs, cats, goats and alpacas on the farm had enough treats. A special congratulations to all who were Illinois Lottery winners as Marlene was probably one of the biggest contributors to the lottery pool. Every birthday, anniversary, or holiday card usually included multiple scratch off tickets.

As members of her family, we will always appreciate the family hallmarks of a great work ethic, a strong faith, a love for family, and serving the needs in the community.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hammond Henry Hospital for their amazing care and compassion during this difficult time.

Serenity Prayer

Lord grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

the courage to change the things I can,

and the wisdom to know the difference.

Toodaloo!


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
livestreamed at Vandemore Funeral Home's Facebook page, IL
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dearest Mama Marlene, my heart is broken but I am comforted knowing your caring spirit is with me forever more. Together we overcame the tyranny of distance and I cherish the memories. I am truly blessed with you being in my life. May you rest in everlasting peace with Dean. God speed Mama. Your loving Aussie daughter, Wink xxx I send my thoughts and warmest love to Jay, Alan, Kyle, Javier, Gabriela and families.
Caroline Winneke
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim and Marla Smolenski
Other
January 14, 2022
I´m so sorry to see this. I became friends with Marlene in the late `70s when I was traveling with a music group and I was fortunate enough to stay at the Minnaert home. Marlene and I have been in touch ever since. She never missed sending us cards for every holiday and special occasion. We emailed at least every week during the pandemic. I hadn´t received anything from her for a couple of weeks now and was getting concerned. Now I know she´s with Dean. My sincere condolences but what a legacy she leaves behind.
Jan Hilberg
Friend
January 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our family shares your sorrow as my wife (Donna Schaefer) went with our Lord on the same day.
David Schaefer
Family
January 14, 2022
The Seys Faimly,
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to Marlene's family. What a wonderful kind lady. She will be missed by all that knew her. She made everyone feel special.
Mary Field
Friend
January 12, 2022
My sincere condolences to friends and family of Marlene. I worked with Marlene at the John Deere store and she became a dear friend. She was a very special lady and it was a true privilege for me to have her as a dear friend. She was loved by many and will be missed by many.
Donna Hill
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our sympathy and prayers to Marlene's family. She was a great lady and a good friend and will be missed by all who knew her!
Sue & John Cronin
Friend
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eileen Verbeck
January 12, 2022
Loving thoughts and prayers go out to your family. Marlene was a joy in my life I will be miss her dearly
Dana Mayberry
Friend
January 12, 2022
