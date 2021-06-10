Menu
Marlin D. Rodemeyer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Marlin D. Rodemeyer

December 3, 1934-June 7, 2021

MOLINE-Marlin D. Rodemeyer, of Moline, IL, passed away on June 7, 2021, at his home.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline, in conjunction with his son Karl Rodemeyer who passed away on October 31, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline.

Marlin was born in Latimer, IA, on December 3, 1934, to Harry and Lillian (Anders) Rodemeyer. On June 7, 1953, in Rock Island, IL, he married Charlotte Sherwood, who survives.

Marlin was owner and operator of Rodemeyer Decorating for forty-five years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline, also serving a term as their property manager and was a member of P.D.C.A. He enjoyed wood working, bowling, gardening and playing cards. He also enjoyed and loved his dog, Lucy.

In addition to his wife, Charlotte, survivors include his daughters, Sheila Rodemeyer of Moline, and Gretchen (Keith) Embry of Rock Island; a son, Augie (Wendy) Rodemeyer of Mineral, IL; a brother, Lloyd (Cindy) Rodemeyer of Morehead City, NC; three grandchildren, Adam Karl Rodemeyer, Alexis Holtzer, and Barret Embry; and two great-grandchildren, Alex Berhenke and Anastasia (Bryce) Potter.

He was preceded in death by his son, Marlin Karl Rodemeyer, his parents, a brother, and a sister.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Marlin´s family and friends. I am very sorry to learn of his passing. He was a wonderful friend and business colleague.
Don Wentlet
Work
June 11, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss. My Thoughts n Prayers are with you.
Denise R Dreifurst
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of my Dad and Marlin.
Terri summers Jared
Friend
June 10, 2021
