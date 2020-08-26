Marsha Lee Hansen

July 28,1940- August 19, 2020

ST. PETERS, MO-Marsha Lee Hansen, 80, of St. Peters, Missouri, went to be with Jesus on August 19, 2020, at Glenfield Memory Care.

Marsha Lee Hansen was born in Geneseo, Illinois on July 28,1940 to Charles Frederick (Fred) Cowley and Annette Evangeline Miller-Cowley.

She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Ray Hansen, on February 12, 1961 in Moline, Illinois. They were married 59 years and have six children and nine grandchildren. Marcia Schmatt (Jeff), grandchildren Andrea Hallier and Danielle Moraes (Daniel); Rebecca Jackson (Keith); Elizabeth Hansen; Kendel Rimell (Scott), grandchildren Joshua Rimell and Abigail Rimell; John Hansen (Alicia), grandchildren Jacob Hansen and George Hansen; Jennifer Dailey (Dennis), grandchildren Sophia Dailey, Harrison Dailey, and Charles Dailey.

Marsha is also survived by her brother Rollin Cowley (Rose). Being part of a large family, Marsha is survived by many other beloved family members.

After graduation from Moline High School, Marsha became an Air Force military wife. With her love of education, she founded Liberty Christian Academy in St. Peters, Missouri and was highly active in the homeschooling community. God and family were the focus of her life. Everyone who knew Marsha described her as the most loving and caring person who put others first and was always quick to give you a smile and one more hug.

Marsha will be laid to rest next to her parents and daughter, Elizabeth. A private family service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Illinois.

To view Marsha's full obituary and leave condolences go to www.esterdahl.com

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association via Esterdahl Funeral Homes, Moline. The family wishes to thank Glenfield Memory Care, Heartland Hospice, Baue Funeral Homes, Esterdahl Funeral Homes, and Greenview Memorial Gardens.