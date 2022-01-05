Marsha M. Payne

October 24, 1951-January 3, 2022

Marsha M. Payne, 70, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be 10 am Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island and available via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/662329433. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Knox Chapel. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family to establish a fund at a later date.

Marsha was born in Iowa City, Iowa on October 24, 1951, a daughter of Raymond and Marie von Glan Fay. She married the love of her life, Matthew Payne on May 10, 1980. They met while working at Fox Photo. They celebrated 41 years together and had two children, Scott and Angela.

Marsha was employed by the Rock Island School District for 31 years.

She enjoyed family, concerts, bicycle rides, Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse and most of all being with her grandchildren. She was known for being the "activities director" because she loved to be on the go. All the way until the end she would say "I like my life." Marsha was a life-long member of the Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club, Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Matt Payne, Rock Island; children, Scott (Beth) Payne, Sherrard, Ill. and Angie (Connor) Benson, Galesburg, Ill.; grandchildren, Jackson, Harper, Hannah, Evelyn and baby boy, Payne; brother, Daniel Fay; sister, Virginia (Jeff) Marr; and a large extended family that loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Fay.

