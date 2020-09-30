Martha A. Binder

November 6, 1919-September 27, 2020

Morris, IL - Martha A. Binder, 100, of Morris, IL, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Coal Valley Township Cemetery. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Martha was born on November 6, 1919, in Macon, MO, the daughter of John and Della (Hays) Lamberson. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Morris. Martha learned how to use the computer at age 91 so she could email her family and friends. She was a gracious lady and a beacon of life and encouragement to her family. Martha's life was defined by her love for the Lord. Despite her modest upbringing, Martha was eternally grateful for all the blessings in her life and made a point to express her love and faith in Jesus to everyone she spoke with! She was the true testament of having unwavering faith in the Lord. She prayed and held fast during the hard times while giving all the Glory to God for the good times. Martha enjoyed living at The Pointe and celebrating her 100th birthday with her family and friends. Her most fond memories were spent with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Harvey (Jackie) Binder, Nancy Davis, Jerry (Patricia) Binder; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers, and daughter, Janet Binder.

