Martha A. Maertens

September 23, 1923 - November 1, 2020

Milan - Martha A. Maertens, 97, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Martha Cocquyt was born on September 23, 1923 in Poeke, Belgium. She married Julius Maertens on January 21, 1947 in Belgium. He passed away December 28, 1992. Martha was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the East End Boulder's Club, Moline Friends Circle, Moline Viking Club the East Moline 60+ and UAW retirees #865. Martha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Rogers, Colona and Diane (Dave) Geller, Moline, grandchildren, Bryan (Melissa) Rogers, Colona, Julie Rogers, Colona, Brad Lang, Moline and Jeff (Tonya) Lang, Carbon Cliff, great grandchildren, Kayley Rogers and Dawson Rogers, both of Colona and her sister, Jacqueline Cocquyt, Belgium.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

