Martha A. Maertens
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Martha A. Maertens

September 23, 1923 - November 1, 2020

Milan - Martha A. Maertens, 97, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Martha Cocquyt was born on September 23, 1923 in Poeke, Belgium. She married Julius Maertens on January 21, 1947 in Belgium. He passed away December 28, 1992. Martha was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the East End Boulder's Club, Moline Friends Circle, Moline Viking Club the East Moline 60+ and UAW retirees #865. Martha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Rogers, Colona and Diane (Dave) Geller, Moline, grandchildren, Bryan (Melissa) Rogers, Colona, Julie Rogers, Colona, Brad Lang, Moline and Jeff (Tonya) Lang, Carbon Cliff, great grandchildren, Kayley Rogers and Dawson Rogers, both of Colona and her sister, Jacqueline Cocquyt, Belgium.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your family loss. Martha is going to be missed by many especially me. I loved taking care of her she was always so sweet. I'm going to miss her dearly.
Debra broessel
November 3, 2020