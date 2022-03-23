Martha M. Hentrich

August 29, 1933-March 19, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Martha M. Hentrich, 88, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate the life of Martha will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Martha was born August 29, 1933 in Rock Island, Illinois, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Sidoti (Toscano) Alongi. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1951. Martha and Donald E. Hentrich were united in marriage on July 14, 1951 in Rock Island.

Martha was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also took pleasure in her years as the neighborhood Avon lady.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Martha enjoyed oil color painting, crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Other interests included traveling with Don, memorable trips to Spain, the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, wintering in Florida, annual lake trips to the Northwoods near Hayward, WI, and many years of boating on the Mississippi.

In addition to her loving husband Don, Martha is survived by her son, Donald Michael Hentrich, and his wife Shigeko, Denver, CO; daughter, Linda Martha Johnson, and her husband Dan, Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren, Brad (Kassi) Johnson, Aaron (Kristy) Johnson, Jeremy (Lydia) Johnson, Michael (Adonia) Hentrich and Misun Hentrich; great grandchildren, Natalia, Addison, Aiden, Nathian, Mia, Keeton, Karson, Caleb, Alina, Annalise, Coralynn, Paisley and Lincoln; foster great grandchildren, Melanie and Miykel; and many cousins and in-laws.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Alongi; and sister, Maura Senatra.

The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Martha's team of loving and dedicated caregivers: Susan Neville Swords, Lisa Cardenas, Emily Aceviz, Kylie Tolson, Estefani Camacho, Ruthie Teague (Genesis Hospice) and Maggie Conner (RN, Genesis Hospice).

