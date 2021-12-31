Martha Ann Lewis

May 27, 1944-December 29, 2021

MOLINE-Martha Ann "Aunt Marty" Lewis, 77, of Moline, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter, Davenport or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Marty was born May 27, 1944 in Moline, the daughter of Maxwell and Martha (Ruehlow) McHugh.

She graduated from the former Villa de Chantal, Rock Island and Alleman High School class of 1962. She worked at International Harvester, East Moline retiring after 30 plus years. Marty spent her retirement volunteering at UP Trinity and other community activities.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her sweetheart of 26 years, Paul J. Thornbloom. She had a love for animals and she was the best aunt to her niece, Margo Lewis Hoy and her children, Peyton and Pacey and nephew, Troy (Jamie) Lewis and his children, Kyle, Ashley and Ryan.

Survivors include her children; Shelly (Bill) Krieger, Buffalo, NY and Jason (Theresa) Lewis, Virginia; grandchildren, Danica and Kira Lewis and Travis Krieger, and sister in law, Mary Lewis of Moline, her former husband, Donald Lewis, Moline, her amazing circle of friends and her beloved cat Suzie.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com