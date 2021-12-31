Menu
Martha Ann Lewis
Martha Ann Lewis

May 27, 1944-December 29, 2021

MOLINE-Martha Ann "Aunt Marty" Lewis, 77, of Moline, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter, Davenport or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Marty was born May 27, 1944 in Moline, the daughter of Maxwell and Martha (Ruehlow) McHugh.

She graduated from the former Villa de Chantal, Rock Island and Alleman High School class of 1962. She worked at International Harvester, East Moline retiring after 30 plus years. Marty spent her retirement volunteering at UP Trinity and other community activities.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her sweetheart of 26 years, Paul J. Thornbloom. She had a love for animals and she was the best aunt to her niece, Margo Lewis Hoy and her children, Peyton and Pacey and nephew, Troy (Jamie) Lewis and his children, Kyle, Ashley and Ryan.

Survivors include her children; Shelly (Bill) Krieger, Buffalo, NY and Jason (Theresa) Lewis, Virginia; grandchildren, Danica and Kira Lewis and Travis Krieger, and sister in law, Mary Lewis of Moline, her former husband, Donald Lewis, Moline, her amazing circle of friends and her beloved cat Suzie.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 31, 2021.
My husband and I were high school classmates of Marty. She was a generous, loving and caring friend. I was in a card club with her since 1965. Many fond memories of her and that group. She was a bright light. We will miss her. Light up heaven my friend! Raedene DeVooght
Raedene DeVooght
Friend
January 3, 2022
I'm sorry to hear of Marty's passing. She was such a nice lady. Sending sympathies to the family.
Terry Falk
January 2, 2022
Enjoyed years of being neighbor to this beautiful friend...many fun memories from cul- de-sac ; kids on big wheels, fireworks and chats over the wall
Sarajane Lorenzen
Friend
January 2, 2022
To Marty's family, she always spoke of you with so much love. I am so deeply saddened losing my friend. My late husband Dick and I, enjoyed do many good times with her and Paul I will miss her voice, her smile, and having her in my life as a friend My deepest sympathy, we have lost a very special person. Chloe Hewitt and family
Chloe Hewitt
Friend
January 2, 2022
Condolences to Paul and Marty´s family. Marty was a friend since early Church years, then a neighbor in Old Oakwood. So many great memories.
Larry Diedrich
December 31, 2021
Deepest Condolences to Marty's Family, She was our neighbor in Oakwood Heights Loved her smile, laugh and Big heart. RIP Dear Marty
Patty & Jack Carlson
December 31, 2021
