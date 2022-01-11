Martha May Muncie

April 2, 1943-January 4, 2022

Martha May Muncie, age 78 of Mount Juliet, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 with her family by her side. Born April 2, 1943 in Moline, IL, daughter of the late Reverend John L. and Artha (Fehrmann) Stuebe. Preceded in death by both her parents, older sister Barbara, and younger brother Charles.

Survived by son John (Kelly) Muncie of Summerdale, AL, daughter Jill (Tim) Young of Murfreesboro, TN, and nephew Ben (Dallas) Stuebe of Illinois City, IL. Grandchildren include Luke (Erin) Muncie, Jacob Muncie, Maddie Muncie, Grant Young, and John Brady Young, one great grandchild, Daxton Muncie and a great nephew/niece Eli and Layla Stuebe.

Martha (also known as Jo to those who knew her well) was a loving mother and treasured grandmother. She was admired by everyone she met for her big heart, warm accepting smile and outspoken love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent several years living near her daughter and her family in the Chicagoland area and recently joined them in their move back to the Nashville area. She often thanked her family for taking her along on all these new adventures.

She attended Journey Church of Lebanon. She also enjoyed making wreaths and had a love and obsession for all plants and trees. She was passionate about finding wild elderberries and asparagus along the side of country roads. She recently has enjoyed singing again in a choir and puzzling with her friends at her new home at the Rutland Place in Mount Juliet, TN.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, and may be viewed online at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Visitation is 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.