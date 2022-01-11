Menu
Martha May Muncie
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Martha May Muncie

April 2, 1943-January 4, 2022

Martha May Muncie, age 78 of Mount Juliet, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 with her family by her side. Born April 2, 1943 in Moline, IL, daughter of the late Reverend John L. and Artha (Fehrmann) Stuebe. Preceded in death by both her parents, older sister Barbara, and younger brother Charles.

Survived by son John (Kelly) Muncie of Summerdale, AL, daughter Jill (Tim) Young of Murfreesboro, TN, and nephew Ben (Dallas) Stuebe of Illinois City, IL. Grandchildren include Luke (Erin) Muncie, Jacob Muncie, Maddie Muncie, Grant Young, and John Brady Young, one great grandchild, Daxton Muncie and a great nephew/niece Eli and Layla Stuebe.

Martha (also known as Jo to those who knew her well) was a loving mother and treasured grandmother. She was admired by everyone she met for her big heart, warm accepting smile and outspoken love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent several years living near her daughter and her family in the Chicagoland area and recently joined them in their move back to the Nashville area. She often thanked her family for taking her along on all these new adventures.

She attended Journey Church of Lebanon. She also enjoyed making wreaths and had a love and obsession for all plants and trees. She was passionate about finding wild elderberries and asparagus along the side of country roads. She recently has enjoyed singing again in a choir and puzzling with her friends at her new home at the Rutland Place in Mount Juliet, TN.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, and may be viewed online at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Visitation is 12 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave, Milan, IL
Jan
14
Service
2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave, Milan, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jo- We did a lot of fun things way back when we were younger... I have missed seeing you, but we will meet again. God Bless You. My sympathy to both John and Jill and the grandchildren.
Sue Vroman
January 12, 2022
Jo, you will be missed. You helped me out in a time of trouble and I was forever grateful. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Dianna Powell-Martin
Friend
January 11, 2022
The Kone Louisiana Team
January 11, 2022
