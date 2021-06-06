Martha (Mike) Allene Radosevich

April 3, 1932-June 1, 2021

Martha (Mike) Allene Radosevich, 89, of Grove, OK, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Grove, OK.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

Martha was born on April 3, 1932, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Allen and Emma (Griscel) Forsythe. She married Robert Radosevich on July 7, 1950, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She attended St. Maria Goretti in Coal Valley. She was an avid fisherman and loved going on fishing trips with her family. She loved any card games, especially a good game of poker. She was a member of "The Dirty Dozen" card club for 25 years. She was an avid reader and loved doing ceramics and crocheting.

Survivors include her children, Kerry (Cindy) Radosevich, Jodee Radosevich, Dana (Randy) Thomas, Stacee (Greg) Ford, Bryan Radosevich; daughter-in-law, Brenda Radosevich; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Radosevich, Elizabeth (Alan) Rasso, Hannah Radosevich, Carlee Radosevich, Ryan (Emily) Thomas, Kyle (Nikki) Thomas; great grandchildren, Liam and Jaxon Rasso, Riley, Ellison, Grayson & Rowan Thomas; brother, Steve (Sharon) Forsythe. She was especially close to her god daughter, Stevi Allen and lovingly cared for by Jan Meisenbach and Tammy Mello.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; son, Brett; sister, Carol Hixson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.