Martin Cerda

January 19, 1929-December 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Martin Cerda Rodriguez, Sr., 91, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10am. Masks will be required at the church.

Entombment will be at St Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Sacred Heart Church.

Martin was born January 19, 1929 in Soledad de Graciano Sanchez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, the son of Jose and Thomasa Cerda. He married Jacinta Terronez on February 17, 1960 in Chicago.

Martin worked as a welder at George Evans Corp., retiring in the early 1990's.

Martin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Mexico. Family was everything to him. Martin liked listening to Los Dandy's Trio music.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jacinta; children, Maria Cerda-Guzman (Marcus Likes), Martin Cerda, Jr., Jose (Erica) Cerda and John Cerda; grandchildren, Maria Guzman, Sandra (Juan Espinoza) Guzman, Annamaria (Heraclio) Marquez, Victor (Anna) Guzman, Alejandra (Judith) Verdugo, Martin (Emma) Guzman, Armand Cerda, Sariah Cerda, Martin A. Cerda, Amadeo Cerda and Olivia Cerda; several great grandchildren and a great great grandchild; siblings, Gabriel Cerda Sr., Maria Cerda, Matilde Cerda, Pedro Cerda and Sylvia Cerda and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, children, Jaime Cerda and Sylvia Cerda, siblings, Jose Cerda, Guadalupe Cerda, Raquel Cerda and Fransisco Cerda.

The family would like to thank family and friends especially Alma Cerda, Yulissa Sanchez and Trinity Rock Island for their loving care of Martin.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com