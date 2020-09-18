Menu
Martin L. Eberhart
Martin L. Eberhart, 86, of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 18, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Martin will be greatly missed. He was a Great friend and neighbor. Spending time with him at Hy-Vee as he visited with Bob and other friends was a joy. Betty, Bruce, Rosie and all of your family. I wish you peace. May you find comport knowing that Martin touched many heart.
I Love you all, God's Bless and watch over you all.
Kevin and Lynn Brown
Friend
September 17, 2020