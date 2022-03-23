Marvin A. Cook

November 19, 1937-March 12, 2022

Marvin A. Cook, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Kathy and son Jim March 12, 2022, in Apache Junction, Arizona. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Marv was born in Coal Valley, Illinois November 19, 1937, to Lewis and Frances (Branberg) Cook, the youngest of seven children.

Marv graduated from Richland Center High School in 1955, then joined the Army and was stationed in Fort Rucker, Alabama. While there, he developed his passion for aviation. He was a corporate pilot for 35 years, retiring from Verizon in Dallas, Texas as Chief Pilot in 2000.

After retirement, Marv and Kathy moved to Apache Junction, Arizona where they spent 18 winters. Marv enjoyed many golf games on the beautiful courses, racing RC cars and enjoying life.

Marv was a die-hard Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan. One of his greatest joys was watching the Cubs win the world series in 2016.

One of Marv's proudest moments was dancing with his granddaughter, Taylor, at her wedding to his favorite song "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes".

Survivors include his wife, Kathy (Donovan), the love of his life for 42 years; his son Jim (Sara) of Geneseo, IL; sisters Mary Johnson of East Moline, IL, Rose Neppl of Peoria, IL, and his granddaughters Taylor (Jake) of Colona, IL, and Ava of Geneseo, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill, Don, Ray and sister Lois.

Marv lived his life with no regrets and was a friend to everyone he met. Often referred to as "Mr. Marv", his deep voice and laugh will be remembered by all.

Marv always said, "You're only as good as your last landing". He has landed in the arms of the Lord, his best landing ever.