Marvin J. Dahlhauser

March 22, 1933-December 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Marvin J. Dahlhauser, 87, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 12th at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 11AM. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery. The services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Marv was born on March 22, 1933 in Tallulah, Louisiana, the thirteenth and last child of Peter and Josephine (Elbert) Dahlhauser. Shortly after his birth the family moved back to Whittemore, Iowa where he spent the remainder of his youth. Marv was a standout baseball and basketball star and graduated from Presentation Academy in Whittemore in 1951. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa for two years before enlisting in the US Army. He served in Korea for two years. After returning from Korea, using the GI Bill, Marv graduated from the University of Iowa in 1958, majoring in accounting.

After college, he worked for Deere & Company as a traveling auditor, moving from dealership to dealership for three months at a time. While auditing, he met the love of his life, Bernadette Huber, at a church retreat in Portland, Oregon. Exactly six months after they met, they married on August 22, 1959 in Aitkin, Minnesota, and continued the traveling auditing across the entire US as a kind of extended honeymoon. After four years of this, with an 18-month old baby and another on the way, the family settled down in East Moline, Illinois, where they lived for the remainder of his life. After 28 years in various positions at Deere, Marv retired in 1986 and worked part time as an income tax preparer.

Marv was an energetic, personable, joy-filled extrovert who always made conversations with strangers. One of his daily routines was going up to the local grocery store to make small talk with the store employees that he knew by name, and of course walking around the store to help reach his daily steps goal, and to take advantage of the free samples. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden. He loved playing cards, especially bridge, which he also taught. Late in life, Marv was an avid golfer, proud that he could shoot his age (or less) 31 times, starting when he shot a 71 at age 74.

Marv was a man of great faith. Throughout his illness, he would emphasize, "not my will be done, but THY will be done." Pre-illness he was a regular attendee of daily Mass, he prayed the rosary often, and spoke openly about the presence of God in his life. He was an active member at St. Anne's Catholic Church in East Moline serving as a Trustee, Finance Manager, Money Counter, and Eucharistic Minister. He also enjoyed donating time volunteering, including helping elderly with their finances and taking nursing home residents to Catholic Mass.

Marv was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Catholic Foresters, Korean War Veterans, and the Quad City Cribbage Club.

He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. Marv is survived by his wife of 61 years and their three children, Karl (Pamela) Dahlhauser, in Burke, Virginia; Keith Dahlhauser in Tacoma, Washington; and Kate (Richard) Pickett in St Louis, Missouri. They have eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Grant, Thomas (Megan), Helen, and Sylvia Dahlhauser and Ashley, Alexander and Andrew Pickett.

Marv is also survived by one brother, Arthur Dahlhauser, Nashville, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul, Henry, Edward, Pete, James and sisters Agnes, Helen, Jodie, Marie, Margie, and Angie.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com