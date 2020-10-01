Marvin Keith "Marv" Muhleman

September 15, 1943-September 15, 2020

Marvin Keith "Marv" Muhleman, passed away unexpectedly on his 77th birthday, September 15, 2020, of a heart attack in Lago Vista, Texas.

Marv was born to Walter Marvin "Bud" Muhleman and Emma Spaid Muhleman and grew up on a farm west of Orion, Illinois. He graduated from Orion High School in 1961 and married Judy Sonnenburg on May 17, 1964. Marv farmed just outside of Orion and later worked as an Auto Body Repairman until retirement. Marv and Judy then moved to Lake Warren in Monmouth before moving to warmer weather in Lago Vista, Texas in 2015.

Marv loved to fish and was everyone's "go-to-guy", helping many friends and neighbors with projects. He enjoyed everyone he met, and he never met a stranger. When living in Illinois, Marv was a member of Orion United Methodist Church and in Lago Vista he belonged to a Bible Study group.

Marv was a wonderful husband to Judy, a great father, and a doting grandfather. Marv was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Joyce, and two grandchildren.

Marv leaves behind his wife of 56 years, his sons - Rick (Lago Vista, ) and Ryan (Lynn Center ), siblings, Janet Marshall (Orion ) and Darrel (Linda ) Muhleman (Lynn Center ), and grandchildren, Hannah and Reece (Lago Vista ), Cheyenne, Skylar, and Wyatt (Decatur, IL), and Ady (Lynn Center ).

Due to Covid-19, burial at Western Township Cemetery is planned for the Spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to the family & sent to: Mr. Darold Cherry, 3148 Thurman Road, Lago Vista, Texas, 78645