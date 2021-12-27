Menu
Marvin L. Klundt
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Orion High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Marvin L. Klundt

October 17, 1935-December 25, 2021

Marvin L. Klundt, 86, of Hillsdale, IL, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in the Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron will be private. Face coverings will be required by attendees. Memorials may be made to Fairfield United Methodist Church, Port Byron.

Marvin was born October 17, 1935 in Burke, South Dakota to Pete and Vera (Faatz) Klundt. He married Ruth Rogers on July 3, 1958 at the Fairfield United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Marv was a track star at Orion High School and Bradley University. He joined the Illinois National Guard in 1958 and served 7 years. He also started working for John Deere in 1958, retiring from the Parts Distribution Center in 1993 as a Special Investigator. He was a longtime member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church.

Marv loved working with his son Mark on their 65' Plymouth Fury and attending ball games together. For many years, he and daughter-in-law, Karen did the Ride The River bike ride together and shared their love of horses. He was a big St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini basketball fan.

Marv is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Karen Klundt, Moline; brothers, Melvin (Margo) Klundt, Sherrard, Walter (Nadine) Klundt, Geneseo; Edward Klundt (Linda Meinheit), Cordova; and many well loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Paul Klundt and brother, Victor Klundt. Marvin's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and their wonderful caregivers, Elizabeth, Diane, Jenny, Darla and Jodi. They would also like to give special thanks to his brother Ed for taking such good care of him.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. It was a great honor to care for Marvin.
Elizabeth Leemans
December 28, 2021
Karen I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. Me and Jack had great fun riding horses with you and seeing your dad.
Jayne and Jack Cooper
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear Marv left us. Many great memories of working with him.
Chris Lievens
Work
December 27, 2021
