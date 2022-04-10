Marvin L. Rursch

September 3, 1935-April 7, 2022

Marvin L. Rursch, 86, of Edgington, IL passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edginton, IL. Burial will be at Edgington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, IL. Memorials may be made to Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Edgington Cemetery.

Marvin was born September 3, 1935 in Rock Island County, Illinois, the son of Addison and Edith Johnston Rursch. He graduated from Reynolds High School, Class of 1953. Following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Army. Marvin and Denise Stone were united in marriage on June 7, 1964 in Edgington.

Marvin joined the Country Companies family, later known as Country Financial, in 1961 where he always put his customers first in prioritizing their insurance needs. He further pursued his passion for protecting families and their livelihoods by earning his CFP designation, focusing on investment and retirement planning and mentoring others during his 47 years.

Marvin took great pride in raising Simmental Cattle. He enjoyed building quality pedigrees through artificial insemination, embryo freezing, and his purebred bull, Polled Premier. He also enjoyed exhibiting these cattle around the country with his children.

He was a lifelong active member of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he had served on many committees. His faith and family were central in his life. He enjoyed following Rockridge sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini fan.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Denise, of Edgington; son, Marty Rursch, Fort Worth, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Eric Weinert, Edgington; step grandchildren, Cole (Sarah Hunter) Weinert, Lane (Hadley) Weinert, Sawyer Weinert, and Kamden Weinert; numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Duane Rursch, Lois Rursch Anderson, Orville Rursch, Clair Rursch, Donald Rursch and John Robert "J.R." Rursch; and one niece, Lara Grossman.

