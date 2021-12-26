Marvin W. Schiess

December 20, 1924- December 16, 2021

Marvin W. Schiess, formerly of Moline, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 at the age of 96, just 4 days before his 97th birthday. Marvin (Marv) was born December 20, 1924 in Reynolds, IL, the third child of George and Hilma Schiess. Marv attended Reynolds High School, graduating in 1942. He also graduated from Augustana College and Drake University. He served in the Navy for 3 years during WWII on board the USS Cleveland, seeing action in the South Pacific. He married Uneta Monson in 1946 and they raised two daughters, Connie and Nancy, in Moline; they divorced in 1971. He married Evelyn Swanson in 1971; she died in 1993.

Marv taught in Moline schools, and was Business Officer when Black Hawk College was formed in 1962. He also worked at Beling Consultants from 1971 until his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed camping, hanging out and laughing with friends, maybe having a beer, and playing golf. In 2014 he moved to Tucson, Arizona to be closer to his daughters and their families.

Over the years he volunteered his time at the City of Moline (Alderman, Housing Authority, Park Board, and Moline Bicentennial Committee), First Moline Neighborhood Redevelopment, Moline Central Properties, Moline Rotary Club, Rock Island County Historical Society, Rock Island County Cancer Society, and Rock Island County Mass Transit District.

Marv is survived by his daughters, Connie Schiess, Tucson, AZ and Nancy Simon, Gilbert, AZ; five grandchildren J.D. (Amy) Simon, Paul Crimmel, Andrew Simon, Brenda Pinto, and Matthew Simon; and seven great-grandchildren Libby, Hayli, Avery, Jacob, Harlow, Emerson, and Lincoln. He is also survived by his Moline/East Moline family, step-daughter Elaine (Jim) Nelson, step-grandchildren, Lynne, Jackie, Steve, Brant, and Rian; 9 step-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Walter Danielson, several nieces and nephews, and so many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marion Johnson and Mildred Griffith, first wife Uneta MacIsaac, second wife Evelyn Schiess, son-in-law Christopher Simon, and step-son Donald E. Swanson.

Marv had a wonderful long life filled with the love of his family and friends. Per his wishes, Marv has been cremated and no services will be held. Anyone wishing to remember him may choose a favorite charity or simply perform a kind act in his memory. The family would like to thank the staff of Casa de la Luz Hospice and Beehive Assisted Living for their exceptional care, support, and love for Marv and his family in his final weeks.