Mary Elizabeth Acord

June 25, 1919-December 14, 2020

MOLINE-Mary Elizabeth Acord of Moline, 101, passed away December 14, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center of Friendship Manor in Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely attend. Private burial services with immediate family will be held at Moline Memorial Park. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family with the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, or to Christian Friendliness of Moline.

Mary was born June 25, 1919 in Monmouth, Illinois to Arvid E. and Edythe H. (Christiansen) Johnson. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1937 and then from Gem City Business College in Quincy, Illinois. Prior to marriage, Mary worked in the corporate offices of Brown Lynch Scott department store in Monmouth, Illinois followed by Standard Oil of Indiana office in Davenport, Iowa.

Mary married Woodrow (Woodie) W. Acord on July 22, 1942 in Lawton, Oklahoma while Woodie was stationed at Ft. Sill. After service in the army, the couple resided in Moline. Later in their marriage, Mary was employed as a school secretary at Lincoln Irving in Moline.

Mary was a long-time active member in Moline First United Methodist Church, now Riverside United Methodist Church. She was a parish visitor, Sunday school teacher, administrative board member, served the historical and memorial committees and was an active member of the United Methodist Women. One of the most rewarding experiences with the church was visiting the elderly and sick members. At the time of her death, she was the oldest member of Riverside United Methodist Church.

She was also involved in BL chapter of PEO, and charter member of Katheryn Walther Circle of King's Daughters but was most recently a member of Margaret Bottome-McGee Circle.

Mary volunteered for many years at Christian Friendliness, PTA activities, Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Rock island Historical Society, Friends of Moline Public Library and Republican Women.

Family and friends were very dear to her and were an important part of her life, including her sister-in-law, Sue Swift and brother-in-law and wife, George and Tolura Acord and their families. She is survived by three sons, Woodie (Jane) of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Steve of Champaign, Illinois, and Scott (Melanie) of Moline, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Barb Johnson of Carmel, California, a special sister and brother-in-law Patty and Sam Gillepsie of Greenbrae, California and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodie, parents, sister, Jean L. Kiser, brother Ken Johnson and granddaughter, Leah Jane White.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Friendship Manor and Silver Cross Nursing Center for the compassionate care given to Mary over the 18 years she resided.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.