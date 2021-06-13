Mary Ashcraft

September 17, 1935-June 11, 2021

SILVIS-Mary Ashcraft (Mamaw), 85, of Silvis, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her family.

As per her wishes, private family services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Illinois.

Mary was born in Etowah, Arkansas on September 17, 1935 to J.D. and Pearley Overbey. She married Jack Ashcraft on July 7, 1950.

After moving to the Quad Cities, Mary was employed at The Sheraton, UTHS as a bus driver, and Hy-Vee. Mary enjoyed fishing, winning money at the casino, and coming home to her dog, Miss Molly. Mary was also an avid sports fan and always had a game on TV.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jack; Children, Peggy (Brian) Peterson, Brenda (Duane) Block, Joe (Cheryl) Ashcraft, Jack (Angie) Ashcraft, and Debra (James) Jansen; Grandchildren, Chad, Shawn, Eldon, Beth, Joey, Brooke, Eric, and Marc; Great Grandchildren, Raymond, Andrew, Emilee, Dominick, Isaac, Evan, and Katelyn; Siblings, Harold Overbey.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Pearley Overbey; Siblings, Melva (Senter), Shirley Ann, Bill, Sonny, and Bo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock Island Conservation Club where they were proud members for 56 years.

Online condolences may be left to Mary's family at www.vanhoe.com.