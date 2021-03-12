Mary Jane "Jean" Ballard

March 1, 1926-March 10, 2021

Mary Jane "Jean" Ballard, 95, formerly of Erie, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at home in Silvis where she most recently resided. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Friends and relatives are invited to meet at the Erie Cemetery for the graveside service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 20th and then join the family at St. Ambrose Church Hall following burial for food and fellowship. Face coverings will be required throughout. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Church or Unity Point Hospice. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is handling arrangements.

Mary Jane "Jean" was born March 1, 1926 in Victor, Iowa, one of 9 children born to August and Bertha (Baussoer) Roete. She married Edward "Wayne" Ballard on March 3, 1945 in Alamogordo, NM, where he was stationed in the military. They settled back in Erie and raised their 5 children. Jean was proud of the home they built in Erie and that she so gracefully kept up. She especially loved caring for her flower gardens. Jean enjoyed regular bike rides and walks around Erie with her friends.

Jean was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie, the Mother's of WWII, and the Erie Senior Citizens Club where she mailed out many greeting cards.

Jean is survived by 4 children, Mike (Sharon) Ballard, Surprise, AZ, Rich Ballard (Sue Smith), Erie, Sandra Parvin, Silvis, Steven (Jan) Ballard, Moline; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne who died June 17, 1989; son Thomas Ballard; daughters-in-law, Beth Ballard and Sherry Ballard and by her 8 siblings.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Unity Point – Trinity, Rock Island for the wonderful 95th birthday celebration they gave Jean and also the Unity Point Hospice staff, especially Mark who showed such compassion until the end.

