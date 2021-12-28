Mary L. Daniel

June 27, 1925-December 23, 2021

MOLINE-Mary L. Daniel, 96, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Private services will be held at Calvary Luthera Church, Moline, where Mary was a member. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Mary Leota Leonard was born June 27, 1925, in Buffalo, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Bishop) Leonard. She married James Daniel on November 20, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa. He died December 19, 2000.

Mary worked at Servus Rubber for many years, retiring in 1990. She also worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and Crescent Macaroni. She enjoyed crocheting and camping. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Mary.

She is survived by her children, James "Dan" Daniel, Jr. of East Moline, John Daniel of Springfield, Illinois, Bruce (Valorie) Daniel of Orion, Illinois, Cheryl (Roy) Wilkerson of Moline, Fredrick Daniel of Moline, Kevin Daniel of Ocala, Florida, and Scott (Jennifer) Daniel of Coal Valley, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters, and eight brothers.

