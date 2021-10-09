Mary Jo Doud

June 16, 1943-October 7, 2021

SILVIS-Funeral services for Mary Jo Doud, 78, of Silvis, IL, will be 10 am Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Doud died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Mary Jo Danielson was born June 16, 1943, in Moline, IL, the daughter of E.K. And Myrtle (Hansen) Danielson. She married Jim Doud June 10, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She worked at John Deere Spreader Works and later for the Moline Housing Authority. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved doing crafts and playing cards with loved ones.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jim; daughters, Kelli (Fred) Cernetisch, Florence, KY and Traci (Jeff) Hasson, Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Owen, Joci, Jarett, Karoline, and Kenzi; siblings, Richard "Whitey" Danielson, East Moline, Elaine Foster, Moline, and Lois Retzl, Davenport, IA; sisters-in-law, Roberta Danielson, Stanwood, WA, and Brigette Danielson, Port Byron, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marvin and Denton "Red" Danielson; sister-in-law, Terry Danielson; and brothers-in-law, Carroll Foster and Denny Retzl.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.