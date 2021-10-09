Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Doud
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Mary Jo Doud

June 16, 1943-October 7, 2021

SILVIS-Funeral services for Mary Jo Doud, 78, of Silvis, IL, will be 10 am Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Doud died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Mary Jo Danielson was born June 16, 1943, in Moline, IL, the daughter of E.K. And Myrtle (Hansen) Danielson. She married Jim Doud June 10, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She worked at John Deere Spreader Works and later for the Moline Housing Authority. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved doing crafts and playing cards with loved ones.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jim; daughters, Kelli (Fred) Cernetisch, Florence, KY and Traci (Jeff) Hasson, Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Owen, Joci, Jarett, Karoline, and Kenzi; siblings, Richard "Whitey" Danielson, East Moline, Elaine Foster, Moline, and Lois Retzl, Davenport, IA; sisters-in-law, Roberta Danielson, Stanwood, WA, and Brigette Danielson, Port Byron, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marvin and Denton "Red" Danielson; sister-in-law, Terry Danielson; and brothers-in-law, Carroll Foster and Denny Retzl.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our condolences to you and your family Jim
Russell Lee
Other
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss Jim
Melinda Loete. & Harvey LAMPE
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results