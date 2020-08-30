Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Esther Overton

Mary Esther Overton

June 20, 1949-August 17, 2020

Mary Esther Overton, 71, transitioned from life to everlasting life on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Austin, TX on June 20, 1949. She is survived by her three children, Corina Cantarero, Michael DeLeon, and Priscilla Niles, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Cresencia Suarez; her beloved husband James R. Overton and sister Celia Suarez. Mary was a Christian woman, of strong faith, with a generous heart, and a brave soul. Forever in our hearts beloved mother and grandmother. A private family viewing was held in Smyrna, Georgia.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.