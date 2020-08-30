Mary Esther Overton

June 20, 1949-August 17, 2020

Mary Esther Overton, 71, transitioned from life to everlasting life on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Austin, TX on June 20, 1949. She is survived by her three children, Corina Cantarero, Michael DeLeon, and Priscilla Niles, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Cresencia Suarez; her beloved husband James R. Overton and sister Celia Suarez. Mary was a Christian woman, of strong faith, with a generous heart, and a brave soul. Forever in our hearts beloved mother and grandmother. A private family viewing was held in Smyrna, Georgia.