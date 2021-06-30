Mary Jane Gilvin

October 18, 1930-June 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Mary Jane Gilvin, 90, of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be no visitation or funeral. Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2nd at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Dirk Wilkinson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Ambulance Service. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mary Jane Reilly was born October 18, 1930 in rural Cambridge, the daughter of Frank L. and Mable M. Palmer Reilly. She was educated in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948. Her marriage to Harold "Mit" Gilvin took place on May 6, 1949 in Cambridge. He passed away June 12, 2015. Jane worked as an inventory management specialist at the Army Weapons Command at the Rock Island Arsenal for 29 1/2 years, retiring in 1988. Her hobbies were golf, dancing, counted cross stitch, and traveling. She and Mit had enjoyed wintering in Harlingen, Texas since 1991.

Those surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Terry and Rich DeBackere, Karen Redman, and Chris and Mike Smith, all of Cambridge, eight grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters, Margaret Atwell, Shirley Robinson, and Joyce Becker, all of Cambridge, Janet Reilly, Geneseo, and a sister-in-law, Mary Mae Reilly, Cambridge. Her parents, her husband, sisters, Lucy Peterson and Nina Peters Leander, and brothers, Edward and Bill Reilly, preceded her in death.

