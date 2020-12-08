Mary Lou Hood

December 7, 1932-December 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Mary Lou Hood, 87, of East Moline passed away December 3, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be 5-7pm Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home and masks will be required. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Stickler Involved People.

Mary Lou was born December 7, 1932 in Rock Island, IL the daughter of Alfred and Winifred Knight Alexander. She married Richard Hood May 21, 1966 in East Moline. Mary Lou served as president of blind bowling league and was a lioness tail twister. She enjoyed Bingo, ceramics, music, puppies, spending time with her grandchildren and loved Christmas.

Survivors include her husband Richard; children Judy (Lonnie) Holder of Rock Island, and Kevin (Brenda) Hood of Muscatine; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and a brother Al Alexander Jr. of Dayton OH.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Linda, sister Betty, and brother Edward.

