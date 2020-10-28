Sister Mary Jane Wallace

April 3, 1929-October 27, 2020

Sister Mary Jane Wallace, O.S.B., 91 of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, Ill., passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020 at St. Mary Monastery.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, in the chapel of St. Mary Monastery, and live-streamed by the monastery. A private visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at the monastery, with a private Christian wake service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

Mary Jane Wallace was born April 3, 1929 in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Harvey) Wallace. She attended grade schools in Creston, Des Moines, Burlington and Ottumwa, Iowa, Hastings, Neb. She completed grade school and high school from St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa, and pursued graduate studies in music education at the University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill. She received her Certificate in Theology from St. Norbert's College, De Pere, Wisc.

Sister Mary Jane's ministry included teaching Kindergarten, 1st or 2nd grades and music at St. Mary's School, Moline, Ill., St. Columba's School, Chicago, Ill., Holy Family School, Peoria, Ill., Sts. Peter and Paul School, Nauvoo, Ill., St. Mary's Academy Nauvoo, St. Thomas Moore School, Munster, Ind., and at Seton School, Moline. She served as Pastoral Associate at St. Mary's Parish, Moline, and Resurrection Parish, LaSalle, Ill. She served at St. Mary Monastery as House Coordinator and Secretary to the Prioress. Until her death, she taught music lessons to adults and children at St. Mary Monastery.

Sister Mary Jane is survived by her Benedictine Sisters and cousins.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leo Wallace.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.