Mary Jo Ziegler

December 20, 1929-September 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Mary Jo Ziegler, 90, of East Moline, IL, will be 11AM Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 9AM-10:30 AM Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Private burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Mrs. Ziegler died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Mary Jo Feehan was born December 20, 1929, in Moline, IL, the daughter of William and Josephine (Scieszinski) Feehan. She married Donald L. Ziegler June 17, 1950 at St. Anne Catholic Church. She worked at the Rock Island Millworks for 5 years and then when the children were born her life was devoted to her family. She and Don just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She was quoted as saying "Everything is 50/50 in the marriage and don't argue!" She enjoyed family, playing cards, baking, canning, taking care of her home and the Chicago Cubs. She was a life long member of St. Anne, where she was very active, especially with the funeral lunches.

Survivors include her husband, Don Ziegler; children, Larry (Mary) Ziegler, East Moline, Don Ziegler, East Moline, Pamela Aring, Milan, IL, and Dave (Victoria Vrhel) Ziegler, Berwyn, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer Aring, Tammy Aring, Douglas Ziegler, Alison (Jason) Fuller, Ana Vrhel (fiancé, Tyler Stricker), and Alex Ziegler; brother, Jim (Nancy) Feehan, Silvis, IL; brother-in-law, John Hornick, East Moline; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill (Dorothy) Feehan; and sister, Pat Hornick.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy (formerly St. Anne School), East Moline.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hope Creek for their excellent care.

