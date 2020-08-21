Mary L. Madison

December 19, 1938-August 14, 2020

MILAN-Mary L. Madison, 81, of Milan, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home. A private memorial service will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island and by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, attendees need to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.