Mary Lindley

September 24, 1943-December 1, 2021

Mary Lindley, 78, of Milan, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

Mary Jane Mindock was born September 24, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, to John Russell and Hazel Loretta (Redhead) Mindock. She married Bobbie Lee Lindley and had three children before separating.

Survivors include children, Todd (Karen) Lindley, Brad (Rena) Lindley, and Jennifer Anthony; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Russell Mindock Jr. and Robert "Bob" C. Mindock, Sr. and sister, Joan C. Mindock Leingang.

