Mary Louise (Smith) McKnight

December 29, 1926-October 13, 2020

Private graveside services for Mary Louise (Smith) McKnight, 93, of East Moline, IL, will be held at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. McKnight died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport.

Mary Ames was born December 29, 1926, in East Moline the daughter of Lawrence and Edna (Meier) Ames. She married Willard M. "Smitty" Smith September 7, 1946, in East Moline. He died January 27, 1982. She later married William "#Bill" McKnight April 15, 1984 at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. He died September 27, 2019.

Mary was a member of the Junior Service League of Moline for several years. She was secretary at Glenview Junior High School retiring in 1985, after 20 years of service. She had been very active in her church through the years where she served in many capacities. Her Grace Circle friends were very dear to her. She loved to entertain in her home. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but most of all, helping with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellen J. Smith, Lakeville, MN, and Amy (Todd) Williams, Bettendorf, IA; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sister, Julia Batten, East Moline

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Rebecca Warren; and sister, Jeanette Penn.

Memorials may be made to Christ United Church.

