Mary Jane McCorkle

October 16, 1931-March 2, 2021

CORDOVA-Mary Jane (Zimmerman) McCorkle, 89, of Cordova, IL, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Serenity of Moline in East Moline. Private graveside services will be held in the Cordova Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to: Transitions Mental Health Services, Moline www.transmhs.org, or Alzheimers.org. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Mary Jane was born October 16, 1931 in Cordova, IL, the daughter of Wesley and Margaret Zimmerman. She married William McCorkle of Port Byron on November 1, 1957 in Rapids City, IL. He passed away prematurely at the age of 38. Mary Jane left behind her career in Sales at American Air Filter Co. and enrolled in Black Hawk College. She began her career in mental health, mainly in administration. She started as the executive director of the Bi-County Association for Mentally Ill. In 1977 she became the director of the Great River Bend Advisory Council for Senior Citizens and in 1993 she retired from the Robert Young Center where she was director of the Community Support Program. Mary Jane was an advocate for all suffering from mental health disorders.

She was an avid reader and kept the Cordova Library busy with her requests. She loved to entertain and was an excellent baker and cook. For any crisis you could count on a delivery of her signature cinnamon rolls and a taco salad. Saturday morning coffee group in the sunroom was a decades long tradition. A devoted Grandmother, she never missed an event or milestone and was their greatest cheerleader.

Mary Jane is survived by her 2 children, Pamela (Sanjay) Muralidhar, Plano, TX, Bill (Kate) McCorkle, Cordova; grandchildren, Jessica (Mariano) Almonte, Rock Island, Maggie McCorkle (Brett Downey) Flagstaff, AZ, Rebecca (Cody) Chinery, Rockford, IL, Maya Muralidhar, Plano, TX; great grandchild, Elliott Chinery, Rockford,IL; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 1971; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Helen Zimmerman, brother, Harold Zimmerman; half sister, Lois McLaughlin, and half brother Robert Zimmerman. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.