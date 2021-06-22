Menu
Mary Jane Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Mary Jane Reed (Ralston) (Shaw)

March 20, 1925-June 14, 2021

MOLINE-Mary Jane Reed (Ralston) (Shaw), 96, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to a couple charities.

Mary Jane was born on March 20, 1925, in Spring Valley, IL, the daughter of John and Mildred (Boyd) Shaw. She married Myron Ralston in Lancaster, MO in 1942 and later Clark Reed in Moline, IL, in 1972. Mary Jane worked as a Moline crossing guard for 10 years. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in East Moline where she was a church director and secretary treasurer. She bowled up to 91 years. She loved to play cards and do all kinds of puzzles. Mary Jane enjoyed reading, riding her bike, garden, attend Bible studies, sit in the gazebo, and bird watch, especially the cardinals. She especially loved cookouts with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Thomas) Schiltz, Neal Ralston, and Janeen Ralston; niece, Deb (Dave) Baccus; nephew, Gary (Pam) Eslinger; grandsons, Ray (Ronda)Schiltz and Ed (Andrea) Schiltz; great grandsons, Steven (Kristen) Schiltz, and Kevin Schiltz; great granddaughter, Sydney Schiltz; 3 great great grandchildren; and best friends, Wayne and Bev Forgie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, stepfather, 2 sisters, 1 niece, and 1 great nephew.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Jun
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
