Mary Lou Rockwell

January 17, 1933-December 11, 2020

Private funeral services for Mary Lou Rockwell, 87, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. The services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. Rockwell died Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home.

Mary Lou was born January 17, 1933, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Lucian and Mary (King) Buller. She married Raymond Rockwell May 12, 1951, in Moline. He died November 20, 1998. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she had served as past president. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Hupton, Moline, Candia Stubblefield (Jed Johnson), Silvis, IL, Mary Lou Lopez, Moline, Raymond (Carol) Rockwell, East Moline, and Roger (Sue) Rockwell, East Moline; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Rockwell; siblings, Richard Buller, Virginia Fogel, and Nancy Miller.

Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.

