Mary Lou Rockwell
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Mary Lou Rockwell

January 17, 1933-December 11, 2020

Private funeral services for Mary Lou Rockwell, 87, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. The services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. Rockwell died Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home.

Mary Lou was born January 17, 1933, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Lucian and Mary (King) Buller. She married Raymond Rockwell May 12, 1951, in Moline. He died November 20, 1998. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she had served as past president. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Hupton, Moline, Candia Stubblefield (Jed Johnson), Silvis, IL, Mary Lou Lopez, Moline, Raymond (Carol) Rockwell, East Moline, and Roger (Sue) Rockwell, East Moline; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Rockwell; siblings, Richard Buller, Virginia Fogel, and Nancy Miller.

Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Moline, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
7 Entries
Candia we are so sorry for your loss. Loosing a mom is so very hard. Sending love hugs and prayers.
Jeanna and Everett LaRue
December 16, 2020
Douglas Passini
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet person. Heaven is getting a very special angel.
Terry Hedrick
December 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire Rockwell family. May she rest in peace.
Lynn and Doug Passini
December 13, 2020
There are so many memories & not enough space to write them all. Our families were so close & I thought of Mary Lou as a second mom. You never went there that she wasn't cooking. I remember that the refrigerator was always FULL of food and the house FULL of kids. Most of them weren't even hers. She didn't care. I have so many more but I'm afraid if I keep going, we will be a while. I love you mom & I thank you for filling my life with love & wonderful memories. Please give my dad a hug.
Mary & Darrell Bemrich
December 13, 2020
Mary Lou was a cherished neighbor and good friend. We have known and lived next door for over forty years. We got to know and love her and her large family. We were always welcome to her house and she will be dearly missed. She was the glue that kept the family together; her house was the gathering place for all the family events. Rest In Peace as you reunite with Ray.
Todd and Candy Herbst
December 13, 2020
Prayer for the Family in this time of sadness. A very sweet and kind woman. Mary lou will truly be missed by her living family and friends
Nancy Paschal
December 13, 2020
