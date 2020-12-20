Mary Ruby

January 8, 1933-December 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Mary L. Ruby, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-6pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Social distancing will be required and masks to be worn for all services. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the church.

Mary was born January 8, 1933 in Moline, the daughter of Raymond and Edna Mae (Payne) Heitz, Sr. She married Don E. Ruby on February 14, 1953 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2004.

Mary worked as a greeter at the former Hodgson Funeral Home, Rock Island and was the former owner of Milan Beauty Salon.

Mary was a lifelong member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and dearly loved her family and many friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Dywiak, Moline and Lisa (Lonnie) Pittard, Andalusia; grandchildren, Richard and Donald (Liz) Dywiak and Mary Beth and Andrew (Susie) Pittard; great grandchildren, Savanna Pittard and Waylon Pittard; sisters, Enid (Dan) Welch, Moline and Linda Heitz, Rock Island. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and an infant sister.

Her family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their tender care and support especially Kristin and Farrah.

