Mary Rita Schmitz
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Mary Rita Schmitz

September 24, 1919-February 26, 2021

MOLINE-Mary Rita Schmitz put on her prettiest party dress and went out dancing Friday night, February 26th with her loving husband of 52 years. Mary Rita Hardy was born September 24, 1919 in Masury, Ohio. She married Leo Franklin Schmitz November 22, 1945 at Saint Francis Xavier church in Medina, Ohio. Mary grew up in the Cleveland Ohio area, graduated High School and one of her many jobs was working for a milliner in downtown Cleveland. Always caring for her appearance she became a hat model in her early 20's. Mary moved to Rock Island and later Moline to start her life with Leo. After raising her children Mary's second career was a perfect fit for her outgoing personality. She became a District Sales Manager for Avon Products in the late 1960's retiring in the early 80's. After retirement Mary spent her time as a mentor for young girls and helping in a public-school classroom. She also enjoyed water aerobics well into her 90's.

Mary enjoyed traveling, visiting most of the United States, Mexico, Peru, China, Israel, and many European nations. Mary loved gardening and spending time with her 8 children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading biographies and historical fiction. Always organized, Mary kept a beautiful home that showed her sense of style and grace.

Mary and Leo were lifelong members of Sacred Heart Parish in Moline and later members of Christ the King.

Those left to hold on to her cherished memory include daughters Melinda Schmitz (Doug Daniele) NC, Mary Kathryn Tarnish (David Kinkaid) Davenport, Kristine Peacock (Paul) Davenport. Sons, James (Theresa) LaSalle, Il., Jeffery (Diane) Peoria, AZ., Michael, Columbus, OH, Stephen, Columbus, OH and John (Lisa) Parker, CO.

Mary was especially proud of her 20 grandchildren, Dana, Jeff, James, Stephan, Zach, Nick, Stacy, Jenni, Jessica, Ben, Deborah, Rebecca, Stephanie, Jinn, Brian, Thomas, Colin, Garrett, Wyatt and Kayleigh. 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She loved spending time laughing and cuddling in their youth and later mentoring and advising as adults.

Mary also leaves behind 2 sisters, many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Leo, an infant son Peter and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice or Christ the King Church. The family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff of the hospice for their care and understanding.

A private Mass will be held Friday March 5, 2021 at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery. Whelan-Pressley Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

Mary was able to celebrate her 100 birthday with a big reunion. Because of Covid restrictions the family is planning a Memorial service for Mary on her would be 102 birthday in September 2021.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Funeral Mass
Christ the King Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alwawy the kind lady. I remember her whip up a couple of clown costumes for a homecoming parade in 1973. She did it so effortlessly and with a great smile. We were glad to share our view of our new home with her a few years ago. She will be remembered fondly. With love to all her family. Randy and Pat CARDOTT
Dr. Randy and Patricia Cardott
March 4, 2021
RIP sweet Godmother You were an inspiration to so many!! A life well lived! G-d Bless all your beautiful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren My prayers are with you Much Love cousin Ruth Kelly
Ruth
February 28, 2021
