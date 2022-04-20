Mary Louise Galbreath Sims

October 20, 1924-April 17, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Mary Louise (Galbreath) Sims, 97, of Rock Island, died on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milan, Ill. Per Mary's request, cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Chippiannock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Ave, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Knox Chapel. Following the service, a luncheon will be held for family and friends to share stories and memories of Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Mary was born on Oct. 20, 1924, in Newman, Ill., to Paul and Louise (Boyce) Galbreath. She enjoyed and shared many fond memories of life growing up in Tuscola, Ill., and living with her grandparents, Dr. A.E. and Mrs. Olive Boyce. At the age of 13, Mary moved with her mother to Moline, Ill. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942. Mary worked as a cashier at Geifman Food Store in downtown Rock Island where she met Melvin Sims, who worked as a stock boy. Roller skating was one of their favorite dating activities. They married on Dec. 18, 1943, had two daughters, Carolynn and Lynda, and cherished 52 years of marriage until Melvin's death in March 1996.

Mary, a homemaker, served local children as a daycare provider and Brownie Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts. At her church, she served as deacon, liturgist, and taught Vacation Bible School. She volunteered her time and with her "gift of gab" was a Befriender at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.

A highly creative person, Mary's hobbies included arts and crafts, and sewing her daughters' clothes and Halloween costumes. In her senior years, she sent countless cards that she handmade and embellished with glitter, stickers, paint, and ribbon making her known by many as "The Card Lady." She enjoyed reading, especially mysteries. She was incredibly smart and a wonderful Scrabble player, winning most games. Later in life Mary began collecting teddy bears amassing a collection of more than 200 displayed in her home. She drove her 1992 Buick around town until she was 92 and lived in her 12th Street home for more than 66 years.

Mary was a very cheerful, optimistic person who never had a problem she could not solve. She always had time for her family and was selfless and generous with her time and love. Her family feels blessed to have had her in their lives for so many years, and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolynn Bulger and husband, Tom, Milan, Ill.; granddaughters, Bridget Ginty and husband, Kevin, Evanston, Ill., and Brittany Becklin and husband Matthew, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Jovie Becklin, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; and niece, Patricia Sims, Milan, Ill.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Melvin; her daughter, Lynda; her father, Paul Galbreath; and her mother, Louise Croson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.