Mary Elizabeth Squires
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Mary Elizabeth Squires

April 24, 1939-June 8, 2021

MOLINE-Mary Elizabeth Squires, 82, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Funeral services will be 10 am Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island, and live-streamed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 5- 7 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of The ARC of the Quad Cities, Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities or the American Cancer Society.

Mary was born in Birmingham, Ala. on April 24, 1939, a daughter of Noah L. and Rosa M. Scott Williams. She married Robert Squires Sr. on December 12, 1955 in Moline, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2015.

Mary was an active member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and listening to music. She was a wonderful mother who loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved her pets.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Robert L. (Celeste Redmond) Squires Jr., Aurora, Ill., Curtis "Jay" (Deanna) Squires, Solon, Iowa, Sherry M. Squires, Rock Island and Linda (Richard) Desper, Moline; grandchildren, Robert (Kaylynn) Squires III, Abigail (Bruce) Knott, Jaysson (Natasha) Squires, Courtney (Ian Kochevar) Squires and Richard (Allison) Carlson; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Olivia Bush, Charlee Ann Schroder, Averee Schroder and Sophia Carlson; sister, Margaret Newman, Alabama; her "adopted family," Ryan, Shannon and Regan LaPay; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Charles and O'Dell Williams, Estelle Seablom, Nellie Khuz, Dorothy Reed and Lena Hammock.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
