Mary L. Thompson

May 27, 1942-April 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Mary L. Thompson, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mary was born on May 27, 1942 in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Russell and Dorothy (Kingery) Caster. She married Walter Thompson. Mary worked as a fork lift operator for John Deere Inc. She was a dedicated usher at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos.

Mary is survived by her husband, Walter Thompson; sons, Robert (Pam) West, Richard A. (Ann) West, and Terrill (fiancé, Jen Smith) Thompson; grandchildren, Nakesha Campbell, Andrew Tiner, Jermaine Randall, Aleijah West, Jordyn Thompson, and Charlie Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Phyllis, Shirley, Pat, and Jack.

