Mary Joann Wilson

September 27, 1937-December 09, 2020

MOLINE-Mary Joann Wilson, 83, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Mary was born on September 27, 1937, in Perry County, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Hazel (Heaps) Telkemeyer. She married Donald Wilson on May 27, 1962, in Osco at the former Osco Community Church. Mary was an auditor for Svea Mutual for 30 years.

Survivors include her children, Sarah and David Sabetghadam; grandson, Jonathan Sabetghadam; brother, Ernest Telkemeyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

