Mary Zelnio

April 23, 1947-January 6, 2022

MOLINE-Mary Catherine Zelnio, 74, of Moline, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rock Island County Animal Shelter.

Mary was born April 23, 1947 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Francis and Mary "Marie" (McGiffney) Welch. She married Benedict Zelnio on April 12, 1969 in Davenport, he preceded her in death on March 17, 1996.

She worked for Friendship Manor, Rock Island, St. Pius X Church, Urbandale, IA, and the Rock Island Arsenal.

She had a love for animals, was always reliable, generous, and placed others before herself. Mary had a great sense of humor and above all else, her family came first.

Survivors include her children, Jodi (Dan) Short, Moline, Brett Zelnio, Chicago, IL, grandchildren, Justice and Gemini; and a sister, Joleen Welch-Martin, Moline.

