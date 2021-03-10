Marybeth Rambo Gorden

August 1, 1952-November 13, 2020

Marybeth Rambo Gorden, age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on August 1, 1952, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Bill and Eunice Marchand Rambo Jr. In 1986 Mary Beth moved with her family from Illinois to Sublette, Kansas, then in 1987 they moved to Garden City, Kansas. In 1989 they moved to Leoti, Kansas, and then to Scott City, Kansas in 2015.

She was a member of Christ Covenant Church in Leoti, Kansas.

On September 6, 1975, she married Arlan Gorden at Sacred Heart Church in Annawan, Illinois. He survives.

Survivors include her Husband - Arlan Gorden of Leoti, Kansas, Three Daughters - Jennifer Thompson of Colby, Kansas, Karen & Kevin Stallings of Camp Verde, Arizona, Cathy Gorden of Scott City, Kansas, Parents - Bill & Eunice Rambo of Annawan, Illinois, One Brother - Bill F. Rambo of Annawan, Illinois, Two Sisters - Jackie & Dick Crosby of Harvard, Illinois, Sue & Bill Diericx of Annawan, Illinois, Six Grandchildren - Courtney Van Eaton of Lawrence, Kansas, Rachel Van Eaton of Colby, Kansas, Carson Van Eaton of Colby, Kansas, Erin Woody of Lexington, Nebraska, Tyler Woody of Lexington, Nebraska, Emilee Turley of Scott City, Kansas, Several Brothers-In-Law, One Sister-In-Law, and numerous Nieces & Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Mother-In-Law and Two Sisters-In-Law.

Graveside Memorial Services were held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials In Lieu Of Flowers may be made to the Scott County EMT's or the Leoti EMS in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

There will be no calling times.