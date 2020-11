Marybeth (Rambo) Gorden

August 1, 1952 - November 13, 2020

Marybeth (Rambo) Gorden, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on August 1, 1952 in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Bill and Eunice Marchand Rambo Jr. Funeral services will be announced later with a full obituary.