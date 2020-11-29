Marynell Durland Kirkwood

May 25, 1923-November 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Marynell Durland Kirkwood, of Rock Island, Illinois, died November 26, 2020. Born May 25, 1923 in Franklin Park, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Freida Hall Durland.

No services will be held at this time.

Marynell remained an active alumni member of both her alma mater Knox College, Galesburg, IL and the Delta Zeta Sorority.

Marynell was active in the church, and in 1965 along with her husband became a missionary teacher at Woodstock School, the internationally known boarding school in the Himalayan Mountains of India. She taught English, Journalism (including editing school newspapers, and yearbooks), and Science. She learned Hindi and took yoga lessons. Later, while at Baldwin Girls School in Bangalore, India, she worked in Journalism, and revolutionized the library system. She frequently counseled troubled souls, lifting their spirits.

Counseling and reading were favorite activities. Marynell was always up for an adventure and loved entertaining friends and family with her stories. She enjoyed traveling and was able to spend time in the Holy Land, England, France, Greece, Italy, The Vatican, India, Sikkim, Thailand, and Japan. Even in her 90's she organized and coordinated the Vespers Service at Friendship Manor, occasionally delivering the sermon. She was talented in quilting, sewing, doing cross stitch, knitting, making batiks and other crafts. She had a short stint on TV teaching how to make and decorate candles.

Survived by her son Randall Kirkwood (Eileen) of Fergus Falls, MN; and daughters Kathryn Scott of East Moline, IL; Karla Kirkwood-Johnson (Greg) of East Moline; and Jane Herr of Munster, IN., 9 grand-children, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents: her ex-husband Roland Kirkwood; sister, Anabel Durland; brother, Birney Durland; grandson, Thomas Kirkwood.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Knox College, Delta Zeta Sorority or Heartland Hospice Care Serving Quad Cities.