Mathew W. Hedrick

December 4, 1993-September 5, 2021

ALEDO-Funeral services for Mathew W. Hedrick, 27 of Aledo, will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 4 to 7 PM at Speer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hedrick Family for a fund to be established later. Mathew died on September 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis; Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Mathew Wilson Hedrick was born on December 4, 1993 in Aledo, Illinois to Michael & Mary (Newswander) Hedrick. He was a 2012 graduate of Mercer County High School, where he enjoyed shop class and was a member of the Scholastic Bowl. He was currently employed with Meminger Metal Finishing, Aledo.

Mathew loved being outdoors, kayaking, golfing and just being with the guys. His team, "Just the Tip" was currently dart champions at Cheers on Main.

Those left to cherish Mathew's memory include his parents: Mike & Mary Hedrick of Aledo; Fiancé: Briane Franks of Aledo; sisters and brothers-in-law: Kristina & Ben Carruthers of St. Charles, MO; Kourtney & Jay Richbow of Colorado Springs, CO; niece and nephews: Jackson & Isabella Carruthers; Darius Grady and Jax Richbow; Paternal grandmother, Mary Hedrick and Maternal grandparents: LeRoy & Dorothy Newswander, all of Aledo.

A memory video may be viewed and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.