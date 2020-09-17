Matthew "Matt" Elliott Janos

February 3, 1958-September 15, 2020

COLONA-Matthew "Matt" Elliott Janos, 62, of Colona passed away September 15, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Funeral services will be 1pm Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation 2 hours prior to service time. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Matt was born February 3, 1958 in Vallejo, CA the son of Hubert and Dorothy White Janos. He married Lori L. Mueting June 15, 2019 in Moline, IL. Matt worked in the pool and spa industry for 25 years, most recently at Gannon Pool &Spa. In his spare time he enjoyed hiking, four wheeling, motorcycling, and loved spending time with his sons Jacob and Michael and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Lori; children Jacob Janos and Michael Janos both of Sullivan, MO; sister Michelle (Jim) Janos Schmidt of Ukiah, CA; brother Mark (Angie) Janos of Rolla, MO; nieces Nichole (Bryan) Bridges of Lakeport, CA, Julia (Robert) Brunk of Rolla, MO, Maria (Brent) Edwards of Rolla, MO; step children Dustin (Ashley) Mueting of Colona, and Brooke (Ryan) Daniels of Keithsburg, IL; grandchildren Noah Garnaas, Abe Mueting, Ella Mueting, and Hunter Daniels.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hope Creek Care Center staff and Unity Point Hospice for all the care and support given to Matt and his family.

