Matthew R. Moon, Sr.

December 4, 1931-June 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Matthew R. Moon, Sr., 89, of Rock Island, passed away, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors conducted. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Matt was born on December 4, 1931, in Moline, the son of Ernest L. and Ethel J. (Winters) Moon. He was a U.S. veteran, serving in the Army. He married Frances L. Watson on April 26, 1952, in Moline. He worked as a stationary fireman for John Deere Harvester, retiring in 1987. Later he worked maintenance for Black Hawk College.

Survivors include his wife, children, Matthew (Carol) Moon, Jr., Ernest L. (Ilse) Moon, William P. (Tina) Moon, Georgia L. Lauritzson, Hubert Ray Moon, Darlene J. Moon, Andrew S. Moon, Jeffrey I. (Julie) Moon, Steven A. (Nancy) Moon; 33 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ernest Moon.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.