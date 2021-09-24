Matthew D. Moyes

February 3, 1967-September 20, 2021

Matthew D. Moyes, 54, of Peru, IL, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL.

Private funeral services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Those wishing to attend the graveside services please meet at the funeral home at 10:30am, Monday, September 27, 2021. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Air Force Assistance Fund at www.afassistancefund.org.

Matt was born February 3, 1967 in Rock Island, the son of John W. and Phyllis (McLaughlin) Moyes.

Matt was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Iraqi Freedom. He worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL.

Matt was a member of several professional and medical organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, dog, Cooper and traveling to see his nephews in South Dakota.

Survivors include his children, Shane and Grace; step-children, Krystle and Michael; brother, John (Michele) Moyes, Rapid City, SD; nephews, Matthew and Joshua and dog, Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents.

